Exclusive — Jack Posobiec: Hillary Clinton Is Licking Her Chops as Joe Biden Falls Apart, ‘Putting Together’ an ‘Exploratory Campaign’ for 2024

Hillary Clinton is contemplating a presidential run in 2024 as she observed President Joe Biden’s physical and political decline, Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec said on Thursday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with special guest host Jerome Hudson.

Posobiec remarked, “Hillary Clinton – mark my words – is putting together a potential exploratory campaign to either primary Joe Biden – I’ve been reporting on this at Human Events for over a month, now – to either primary him or run if he does not run.”

He continued, “We know that she’s met with Kamala Harris in the White House, so those two are cooking something up, and now all of a sudden, we see this Wall Street Journal article, Doug Schoen’s out there. Now they’re on CNN talking about, ‘Is Hillary our Beto for 2024?’ This is coming. She is looking for a comeback.”, Doug Schoen’s out there. Now they’re on CNN talking about, ‘Is Hillary our Beto for 2024?’ This is coming. She is looking for a comeback.”

Left-wing news media’s signaling of a Clinton 2024 presidential campaign is indicative of Democrats’ weak list of potential presidential candidates, Posobiec observed.

He remarked, “That’s how bad the Democrats’ bench is. It’s so bad. … They have nowhere else to turn to. Hillary Clinton being the famous – infamous – opportunist that she is, is looking at this situation, she’s reading the tea leaves, and she’s saying, ‘You know what? I can come in and I can beat them in a primary,’ and she might just be right.”

Posobiec said Biden’s Wednesday’s press conference was of particularly interest to Clinton. He stated, “There are three entities who are paying very close attention to that press conference: the leaders of Ukraine, the leaders of Taiwan, and Hillary Clinton.”

Republicans should not expect to cruise to midterm victories of congressional majorities without an affirmative vision beyond mere opposition to Democrats’ leftist politics, Posobiec held.

“[Republicans] seem very content to rest on their laurels and ride to victory over the back of Joe Biden and his failures,” he said. “That’s all well and good, but at the same time … if Republicans want to stick the landing, they need to have a strategy to govern from day one, and I haven’t seen that yet, whether it be from Kevin McCarthy or from the Freedom Caucus. I haven’t seen that Republican plan, that conservative agenda to say, ‘We are going to return the country to normalcy.'”

Posobiec is host of Human Events Daily.