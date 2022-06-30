Installation of abortion clinics on federal lands would “guarantee” Democrats lose the presidency, Marjorie Jones Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said on Thursday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with host Alex Marlow.

Breitbart News reported on the Biden administration’s stated consideration of constructing abortion clinics on federal lands in response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe. v. Wade. The administration regularly describes the termination of pregnancies as “women’s reproductive healthcare.”

“It just ramps up the outrage,” Dannenfelser said of the White House’s tentative proposal. “That’ll motivate our base a lot, and they will not accomplish that. They won’t. They can’t say — if they do, they guarantee losing the presidency, also, and we’ll fix it.”

She continued, “Our park, our beautiful nature, and then, ‘Oh, when you go to the bathroom, there’s an abortion happening next to Yellowstone.'”

Dannenfelser noted widespread Democrat opposition to all restrictions on abortion based on the tenure of pregnancy. She described such abortion advocacy as a political liability for Democrats, noting that the Democrat Party broadly supports open access to abortion across the entire term of a pregnancy.

Democrats’ “all or nothing” approach to abortion is an opportunity for pro-life Republicans, she determined.

She remarked, “The midterms are big because if we fail to pick up either the House or Senate, it could undo all of this because they only have one standard: It’s all or nothing for them. All or nothing is what they argued to the Supreme Court. All or nothing is what they’re arguing to every voter, and all or nothing is where they will lose, in my opinion.”

Democrats broadly advocate for “abortion up until the end, funded by you and me,” she added.