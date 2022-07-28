Exclusive — Charles Hurt: ‘Try Milking Bulls’ if ‘You Think There Are 12 Genders’

Those who think biological sex is an arbitrary social construct should “try milking bulls,” Charles Hurt, Fox News contributor, Washington Times opinion editor, and Breitbart News columnist, said on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Marlow and Hurt discussed the Democratic Party’s and broader left’s rejection of sexual dimorphism in the context of leftist ideological targeting of children and capture of many educational institutions.

“If you think there are 12 genders and you’re trying to run a dairy operation, your dairy is not going to last,” Hurt remarked. “Your dairy is going to go under in one week. If you try milking bulls, you’re done. It’s over with. Or if you try to try to do anything that is connected to the science. … Of course, growing food is all about science.”

He added, “If you actually refuse to accept science and then you get into a business where you’re trying to do science, and you refuse to accept it, you’re going to fail.”

Hurt linked the left’s ideological rejection of sexual duality with its push of “transgender” ideology upon children.

“This is their great intent,” he stated. “This has been the intent of of the left-wing in this country from the beginning. That’s what all of the drag queen story hour business has been all about. It has been their intent to infiltrate those minds — those children — and stop teaching them history, stop teaching them anything that is based in science or reality, and then poison them with hatred and lies and distortions.”

