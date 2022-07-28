Exclusive — Rep. Tom Tiffany: Nancy Pelosi vs. White House on Taiwan Trip Is a Stress Test for Separation of Powers

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) told Breitbart News he hopes Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will follow through on her stated intention to visit Taiwan despite the Biden administration’s opposition to such a trip.

Tiffany said he and Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) support Pelosi’s tentative trip to Taiwan.

“We’re just saying, ‘You’re doing the right thing here. Make the trip, and don’t let the Biden administration stop you,'” Tiffany said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “We may disagree with Nancy Pelosi and all the things that she stands for and does, but she certainly seems to be one tough bird, and I would sure hope that she’s going to follow through.”

Pelosi would worsen a decades-old trend of increasing centralization of power within the executive branch of the federal government at the expense of Congress if she were to acquiesce to the White House’s pressures, Tiffany warned.

“I think, at this point, she has to [go to Taiwan],” Tiffany determined. “Over the last decade or two, [Congress] has become a subordinate party to the executive branch, and for her to do this would really diminish Congress even further, and it would be a terrible message, even for somebody like Nancy Pelosi who stands up for Joe Biden all the time.”

Tiffany added, “I sure hope [Pelosi] doesn’t give up more authority with deference to the Biden administration, especially with the Biden family’s ties to China and other foreign countries.”

The U.S. should recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state, he stated.

“Over the last couple years, we’ve really been pushing for normalized trade relations and recognition of Taiwan,” Tiffany said. “It is a country. It’s a peace-loving democratic country in this world. America should treat it as such. [Its] current status [is] similar in status — officially — similar to North Korea [and] Syria. Taiwan is nothing like that. We’ve really been urging that there be normalized trade status and that there be recognition of Taiwan.”