Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 208: Borders, Babies, Bank Accounts, Guest: Emma-Jo Morris on Enduring Legacy of Hunter’s Laptop

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with a dramatic reading of Trump’s latest Truth Bomb where he calls for a 2020 election redo in light of the revelation that the FBI and Facebook colluded to suppress essential election information. It’s expert trolling and a clever way to make some important points about a major scandal. Also in the opening, Alex discusses the My Son Hunter trailer racking up 3.5 million cross-platform views so far (watch the trailer here), a NASA launch being botched, and Kamala being blamed. And, of course, Alex has a long and disturbing “Woke Update” per usual. Our guest is Breitbart’s Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris, who’s best known for breaking the infamous Laptop from Hell story. She discusses Zuckerberg suppressing the scoop of her life and whether a “red wave” will materialize this election year after all. Our “Caller of the Day” is Chris in Pennsylvania who picks up on that theme, which Alec discussed throughout today’s live radio show on SiriusXM. Alex makes a recommendation for an election year slogan: “Borders, Babies, Bank Accounts.” Isn’t that really what this election is about?

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

