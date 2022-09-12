Exclusive — John James on Playing Joe Biden in ‘My Son Hunter’: ‘Part of Me Wonders Whether or Not He’s an Actor, Too’ ‘He’s No Dummy’

Actor John James, who portrayed President Joe Biden in the film My Son Hunter, considered in an interview on Monday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with Alex Marlow whether or not the president had cunningly cultivated a faux public persona of being foolish across his years in politics.

Marlow expressed caution against what he described as broad public underestimation of Biden’s capabilities.

“I think it’s very lazy for all of us on the right to just act like [Joe Biden] is just some big dope,” he stated. “If he’s a big dope, how does he maintain power for 45, 50 years in this country?”

James concurred, “Thank you. That’s exactly what I said to my son. He’s no dope. He was the youngest senator at the time – 31 – when he went into politics. He was touted as the next John Kennedy back in his early days in the Senate.”



“He was a good-looking guy, charismatic, got up there with the people,” James recalled of Biden in his prime years. “He’s no dummy. He is no dummy. He’s dumb like a fox, now, and part of me wonders whether or not he’s an actor, as well, and he’s a smart man. You don’t get to be President of the United States if you don’t have something in between your ears.”

James described the production of My Son Hunter as a rebellious endeavor in the context of Hollywood’s partisan and left-wing politics and those of the broader filmmaking industry.

He stated, “When I was a kid, we used to say, ‘Question authority.’ That was back in the 70s, and that was kind of a hippy thing – ‘question authority’ – and here today, we don’t have that. [Today], ‘It’s my way or the highway,’ and … we felt like kind of a band of gypsies, and it was an odd feeling, just us doing this film, that we don’t know where this is going to take us.”

#MySonHunter is out! The story that the media doesn’t want you to see, available on streaming now! https://t.co/R2OKYZD4VG is the place to go. pic.twitter.com/4AT1736Eup — My Son Hunter | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) September 7, 2022

My Son Hunter marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. My Son Hunter stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell Movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society, and directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard). The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.