Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily that the Biden administration’s ostensible investigation of the Pentagon’s failure to successfully recruit its target for U.S. armed services personnel comically resembles O.J. Simpson’s claim to search for the “real killer” of the former football player’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

“Military recruiting is in a crisis,” Cotton said. Breitbart News relayed a report in June regarding the White House’s consideration of lowering health and medical standards to broaden eligibility criteria for military enrolment in response to its recruitment failures.

Cotton added, “The Biden administration looking for the causes of our military recruiting crisis is kind of like O.J. looking for the real killer.”

Cotton highlighted the depending entrenchment of left-wing ideology into the armed forces as a driver of lowering national interest in military services, including “vaccine mandates,” “gender ideology,” and the U.S. Department of Defense’s supposed pursuit of alleged “racial extremists” and “white nationalists.”

The U.S. senator from Arkansas remarked, “The debacle in Afghanistan … undermined faith in our military leadership. The vaccine mandates were totally pointless when it’s clear the vaccine does not prevent transmission between persons, especially when you’re talking about one of the younger, healthier populations in our society.”

Cotton listed “the radical gender ideology agenda of the Biden Department of Defense” and “the witch hunt for so-called ‘racial extremists’ and ‘white nationalists,’ which turned up almost no one in our military” as problems “contributing to the military recruiting crisis.”

He concluded, “Kids join our military because they want to learn how to kill the bad guys don’t join the military to learn how to use correct pronouns.”

In February 2020, a House Armed Services subcommittee held a hearing regarding what it described as “white supremacy in the military.” The hearing invited figures from left-wing organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

In addition to his combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq as a U.S. Army officer, Cotton served in the Old Guard. He is the author of Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery and the forthcoming book Only the Strong: Reversing the Left’s Plot to Sabotage American Power.

