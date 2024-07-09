The Republican Party stands for life, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who served as chair of the platform committee, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Blackburn addressed concerns from some of the pro-life crowd, as the list of 20 promises in the Republican Party platform did not include anything about the pro-life cause. However, Blackburn said it is absolutely mentioned in the 16-page document, assuring that the Republican Party is the party of life.

“The Republican Party is a pro-life party. It’s a pro-family party. It is always going to be that,” she said, explaining that the party platform is not an “in-depth, long form missive.”

“This is something, as I said, it’s a total of 16 pages, and it is a promise that these are the things that we are going to do. One of the items in the chapter about government … and bear in mind, the chapters are really short — they’re not even a page long — and one of them is to continue to protect life,” Blackburn said. She emphasized that protecting life is a “promise that the Republican Party makes.”

“And that is something they’ve always fulfilled, and they will continue to fulfill. I’ll actually read it. It’s one short paragraph,” she said, reading the position in the document:

We proudly stand for families and life. We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied life or liberty without due process, and that the states are therefore free to pass laws protecting those rights. After 51 years because of us, that power has been given to the state and to a vote of the people. We will oppose late term abortion while supporting mothers and policies that advance prenatal care, access to birth control, and IVF.

Blackburn reminded listeners that this document is a quite different from the 2016 platform, noting that it is intended to be easily digestible and user-friendly.

“This is a good document. I encourage everybody to read it and then to work with us to elect Republicans from your local, state, and federal levels,” she added, noting the entire platform is dedicated to the “forgotten men and women of America.”

