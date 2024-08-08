Every American must know that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) owns Minnesota burning to the ground during the George Floyd/Black Lives Matter riots, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“The number one image that I think needs to be burned literally into every American’s mind is Minnesota rioting and Minnesota burning to the ground for four days while he refused to call in the National Guard,” Whatley said of Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate.

This happened despite the fact, he said, that President Trump called him and offered to send the National Guard, calling out Walz’s wife for bragging about opening a widow to essentially enjoy the smell of rioters destroying the state.

WATCH — Minneapolis Mayor on Criticism of Walz’s Handling of Riots: “Hindsight Is 20/20”:



“The fact that his wife brags about opening the window so she can enjoy the smell of Minnesota burning and his daughter was out there protesting with them,” he said.

Indeed, host Mike Slater shared a clip of Walz’s wife in her own words.

“I would say those first days you know, when there were riots, I could smell the burning tires. And that was — that was a very real thing, and I kept the windows open for as long as I could because I felt like that was such a touchstone of what was — what was happening,” she stated.

LISTEN:

Further, Whatley said that Walz was “defending the rioters and saying that it was based on a lack of inclusion and equity in Minnesota.”

“The fact that that city burned like it did that he sat aside and refused to call in the National Guard to quell those riots. The fact that he says Minnesota is going to be a sanctuary state, the first one in the country, that he would invest in a ladder company to help people climb over the wall. That he’s giving illegal immigrants health care, free college education, and you know, is doing everything he can to try and bring that border up to Minnesota places every Minnesotan at risk,” he said, describing Walz as “truly dangerous” to not only his state but to the entire country.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.