Exclusive — Rep. Tom Emmer Shatters Kamala Harris Pretending to Be Tough on Border: ‘Totally Anti-Wall from Day One’

Vice President Kamala Harris has never been tough on the border, despite her campaign’s recent attempts to fool the American people into thinking otherwise, House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

The Harris campaign recently released an ad making it appear as if Harris is committed to a secure border, even featuring former President Donald Trump’s wall.

Kamala is DESPERATE! — Violent crime isn't "down," it's up almost 25% across 66 major U.S. cities while Kamala has presided over three of the four most murderous years in the last 25 years. — Under Kamala, illegals she let into the country are brutally raping and murdering our… https://t.co/2ML9S5Paw2 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2024

“She’s been totally anti-wall from day one,” Emmer said, explaining, “It’s not only her votes against it.”

“You correctly point out that she didn’t like the funding for it. She didn’t like the wall itself. It was any excuse she could come up with to vote against something that Donald Trump had actually campaigned on, and frankly, had greatly succeeded on, before the Biden-Harris administration took over,” Emmer said.

“So Kamala Harris — all you’ve got to do is look at the fact that she was made the border czar within the first few months of the Biden administration, and she never did a thing,” Emmer continued.

“So for her to call out now that she’s the big border czar and she’s the one that’s in favor of securing the border, well, I’ve got a bridge for you in Brooklyn, if you believe that,” the congressman continued, echoing what Karoline Leavitt, national spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, told Breitbart News Saturday.

“It is preposterous to think that she can even get away with running this ad on television. She accuses President Trump of opening up the border. She accuses President Trump of allowing a violent crime wave. Everybody with common sense, with eyes and ears, who has been alive for the past four years knows that that is the opposite of the truth,” Leavitt said, pointing out that the Biden-Harris administration stopped the construction of the border wall and reversed all of Trump’s effective policies, including Remain in Mexico.

“And Kamala Harris owns it 100 percent, and the fact that she is running this ad pointing the finger and blaming her crisis on President Trump, who hasn’t been in office the past four years, who left Kamala Harris and Joe Biden the most secure border in history, just tells you that Kamala Harris and the Democrats know the issue of immigration is a huge liability for them in this election,” Leavitt added.

