Exclusive — Rob Schneider: The ‘Real Weapon Against Tyranny Is Free Speech’

The “real weapon against tyranny is free speech,” actor, comedian, and author of the new book You Can Do It!: Speak Your Mind, America, Rob Schneider, said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

“The idea … really, is there seems to be a contraction of free speech, and it’s happening, whereas even the government has been proved that they’re violating Americans’ First Amendment rights, you know. Thank God for Elon Musk, who exposed what happened to Twitter,” he said, touching on the collusion between tech companies and the U.S. government.

They were working, he continued, to “silence Americans who had a different opinion and didn’t want to go along with the government narrative.”

“You can just imagine that they did the same thing to Facebook, because … Mark Zuckerberg admitted it. He said, ‘Yeah, we did this, man,’ and I think he, for whatever reasons, he admitted it a week ago. It was happening everywhere. And then, you know, Google, of course … has CIA connections and won’t admit anything or say anything, but through Dr. Robert Epstein, we know now that Google has suppressed conservative causes, and they are also colluding with the CIA and the government to suppress stuff that they don’t want to hear. So that’s unique,” he said, explaining that it is crucial to expose this and say, “Do we want to continue this contraction of, you know, the most basic of our freedoms … the First Amendment, our right to unfettered free speech?”

“And I think it’s … if there’s anything the Founding Fathers said to us even more than guns to protect us from tyranny was, you know, the First Amendment before guns,” he said. “The real weapon against tyranny is free speech.”

Schneider also walked through how comedy is a key social construct in the United States and can be used to fight tyranny.

“So basically, the only way to take down tyranny is … it crumbles. And I think I agree with James Lindsay. The idea of tyranny is, it seems like, if you take a look at the Soviet Union, it seems like it’s going to go on forever. It’s very strong, and then it all collapses at once. And part of that collapse comes from — you know, an important part of that is the people no longer taking it seriously and no longer being afraid of it,” he said.

“And the way to do that –is to break it apart — is when people started laughing at it and mocking it, and that’s important. So — and I think that happened” in the United States in the past, he explained, also talking about another turning point in the country, which was the weaponization of government agencies during the Obama years, as well as the coronavirus.

Schneider also blasted the Democrat Party, identifying it as part of the problem.

“When you realize that 70 percent of all the wealth in America is owned by Democrats, you realize the party of the people is now the Republican Party,” he said. Of Democrats, he continued, “Whatever is going to help them gain power. They don’t care what it is. They’re not a democratic organization anymore. They know they don’t support the democratic republic that we are founded under. They just — they make decisions for the Democratic voters,” he added.

