America First means putting “the interest of United States citizens above all else” — a concept foreign to politicians such as Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) — Trump-backed Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, less than two weeks from the pivotal election.

When asked by host Mike Slater what America First means to him, Moreno said it encompasses putting “the interest of United States citizens above all else, that we use our taxpayer dollars to benefit American citizens.”

“And always, always remember that we got elected by the American people to look out for them first and foremost. By the way, that should be the job description. There shouldn’t even be a conversation about whether that’s your duty or not,” Moreno said.

“And yet, in Washington, DC, Mike, they get very, very confused. They send hundreds of billions of dollars to foreign countries. They take care of foreign nationals in our country and absolutely put the interests of Americans last, after everybody else,” he said, describing his Democrat opponent as “a rabid liberal” in D.C. for the last five years.

“An election year comes around, and he comes to Ohio, and he puts on the ruffled suit and the ring of the messy hair and pretend he’s a working class hero, despite the fact that he was a full pay student to Yale that majored in Russian studies, the fact that, despite the fact he’s never had job in the private sector, talks like a moderate, acts like a moderate, and he’s had the Ohio media who are close personal friends of him and his wife,” he said.

Speaking of his race, Moreno said they have the “energy” and momentum but noted that there is a “stark contrast” between the paths that he and his opponent represent.

“It’s really such a stark contrast between one view of the country, true to our founding principles, liberty, freedom, limited government, peace around the world, an economy where working-class Americans can enjoy a good life, versus just a dark place,” he said.

“God is replaced by government. Government is in all aspects of our lives. We become dependent. I mean, just absolute instability and disasters in every corner of the globe. So it is. It is a contrast election unlike anything I’ve ever seen before, and the other side, with the help of the media, Mike, is just out there, lie after lie. So it’s just, it’s just a wild feeling,” he added.

