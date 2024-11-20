Pharmaceutical companies advertise to “have influence and control over media outlets,” Dr. Drew Pinsky, host of the long-running Loveline radio show, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the overarching theme of making America healthy again.

When asked by host Mike Slater what the benefit is for the pharmaceutical companies to blitz Americans with advertisements, Pinsky said it has everything to do with influence and control over media companies.

“What I have been told is, because I looked at the same thing, I go … an obscure skin condition. How many sales are they gonna make? I understand these medications have become very costly, but my goodness,” he began.

“It turns out the reason they do this is to have influence and control over the media outlets so they would not say anything deleterious about the pharmaceutical industry, and that if they needed to get the word out to manipulate something, they would have at least sway over these people,” he said.

“Again, adulterating influences of pharmaceutical companies,” he said, noting that he has defended these companies throughout his career. However, he said he uses “physiology to improve healthcare, so I’m leaning on pharmacology.”

“I’ve always felt that pharmaceuticals were my partners in this, but they’re doing what businesses do. They’re neither good nor bad, but they need to be hauled back a little bit, because the influence is adulterating, and it’s affecting the health of the country,” he continued.

LISTEN:

Pinsky also pointed to the pipeline between regulators and Big Pharma, worsening the overall problem.

“Well, for instance, the cozy relationship between the regulators, like the FDA and the pharma companies. It’s absurd. How many people who are regulators then end up in jobs in pharma, and they know that’s where they’re headed, and that’s where the real money is,” he pointed out. “And of course, they are going to be influenced by them.”

