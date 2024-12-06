Exclusive — Dr. Sebastian Gorka: ‘Largest Deportation Operation in U.S. History’ Must Begin to Keep Americans Safe

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former senior Trump administration official and host of the America First podcast, is particularly excited to work with incoming border czar Tom Homan as they both head to the White House in January and stressed that the “largest deportation operation in U.S. history” must occur swiftly.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily about his role of White House as deputy assistant to the president and senior director of counterterrorism, Gorka — slated to work under President-elect Donald Trump’s appointee for national security adviser, Rep. Mike Walz (R-FL) — said he is particularly looking forward to working with Homan.

“I think I’m going to be seeing Mike every morning, very early, with the updated threat analysis and also working very closely. Let’s not leave him out of the picture because we are so excited that he accepted it, working very closely with Tom Homan, who has his own special portfolio, who is the border czar, former director of ICE because the first thing we have to do at 12:01 is to begin the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, to find all the people who are already convicted terrorists — thousands and thousands and thousands of criminals who are here and those who exploited Kamala Harris’s open border to come into our nation,” he said, listing threat groups such as “al-Qaeda, ISIS, Al Nusra, Hamas, Hezbollah, you name it.”

“So the terror cartels, you name it,” Gorka continued.

Later in the interview, Gorka said he is most excited to work with both Homan as well as Trump’s FBI Director nominee, Kash Patel, and more.

“So I’m most excited to work with Tom Homan, with Kash Patel to, you know, with Gov. Noem, with Stephen Miller — the deputy chief of staff. I’m most excited to work on securing the actual national sovereignty of the United States from domestic threats,” Gorka said.

“I mean, let’s take politics out of it. We’ve had eight million illegals that we know of. You can double that to 16 if you add the got-aways, is if only 1% of 16 million are malefactors, are narco terrorists or global jihadis, that is, divisional-sized assets that have walked freely into the United States to do us harm,” Gorka said.

“So I’m not excited, but the thing I’m most energized to do is to identify and neutralize those people and get them out of the United States — those who wish to kill innocent Americans. So that’s, that’s job number one.”

“Job number two is to deal with the recrudescence, the revitalization, of the global jihadi network. I mean, this is what I did in my past life,” he continued.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.