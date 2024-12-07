Exclusive — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted: Trans Issues Were ‘Aired Out in the Public Forum of an Election’

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R) is confident that the common sense bathroom law that Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed into law will withstand legal scrutiny, explaining during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday that transgender issues were largely “aired out in the public forum of an election.”

In November, DeWine signed a bill that prevents transgender students K-12 from using the single-sex facility that corresponds with their gender identity. In other words, students must use the single-sex facility that corresponds with their biological sex — something Husted said is common sense.

When asked about the likely legal challenges coming their way, Husted said that Ohio will not be alone in its defense.

“We won’t be alone. There’s at least ten other states that have similar laws. And as you also know, there was a case before the U.S. Supreme Court this week on gender transition surgeries and treatments for children. And hope, I think this will go the same direction that that issue,” he said, explaining that states should be able to regulate these things, emphasizing that it is “not discrimination” but “protecting the rights of individuals.”

Further, he said transgender individuals still have options if they do not want to go in the bathroom of their biological sex, as they can use family restrooms.

“You can have all those things, but there has to be at least a safe place, a boys’ group bathroom, a girls’ bathroom for them. And I’m confident that this will stand any legal challenge, but this is hard to believe, but these are the issues of our time that we have to undertake to protect people’s rights,” Husted said. “In this case, it’s the right to privacy for girls and women to have a safe place to go to the bathroom or use locker rooms.”

Husted also discussed how this issue played a significant role in the presidential election.

“The issues that were talked about were inflation, securing the border, and we all remember the ad that Donald Trump is for you and Kamala Harris is for they/them, right? I mean, everyone follows that. It was a front and center issue in the election, and the voters sided with you, not they/them,” Husted said. “That’s how it happened”:

Further, Husted stressed that this position is not “anti-transgender.”

“If you’re an adult in America, the land of the free and home of the brave, and you want to be transgender or identify however you want to identify, you’re allowed to do that. No one’s taking away your right to do that. But what we are saying is that boys play boys’ sports. Girls play girls’ sports. We have girls’ bathrooms, we have girls locker rooms, and those are going to be safe places,” he said, adding, “We want to have safe places for our women and girls, and I think that that is what was aired out in the public forum of an election.”

LISTEN:

“You will continue to see more laws like this passed, and I think you will see the courts uphold this,” he added.

