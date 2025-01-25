The Democrat delays of President Donald Trump’s nominees are a “slap in the face” and an effort to showcase “relevance,” former US Senator Scott Brown (R-MA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Brown, who served as the United States ambassador to New Zealand, said Democrat delay tactics come as “no surprise,” explaining that it is one of the reasons he is considering getting back in the game and running for office again.

“You have them, they’re going to fight tooth and nail, and really that’s the only tool that they have. And there’s absolutely no reason for it,” he said. “As you know, I know Pete [Hegseth]. I worked with him at FOX. I helped him prepare for his committee hearings. And they have the votes, and this is just a slap in the face trying to show that they still have some relevance.”

At this rate, Brown said, it will take until March to “get it done.” Further, he noted that former President Joe Biden was ahead of the Trump administration now as far as confirmations go, adding that “even President Trump’s first term is ahead of where it is now.”

“So this is unacceptable. We’re in deep trouble when it comes to what’s happening with China, with all the wars that Biden’s left us with, and all the conflicts, and the voters are going to remember this, especially in New Hampshire, especially in other parts of the country where Democrats, they’re just like, done. We’re done with the obstructionists. We’re done with all the BS,” he added, noting that the American people sent a “very strong message and a mandate that President Trump’s in charge,” to the evident dismay of Democrats.

LISTEN:

“And he should absolutely get every person he wants around him,” Brown continued, reminding listeners that Trump is a top executive who will fire an individual if they do a poor job — another safeguard for the American people.

“And here’s the thing about President Trump, whether you like whether you like him or don’t like him, if you don’t do a good job, he’s going to fire you. So Pete doesn’t do a good job, he’s going to get fired. And the same with any other person. That’s what he does, and that’s why I have a tremendous amount of respect for him,” Brown added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.