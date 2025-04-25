Enhanced standards for the military are “geared to keep people who don’t belong in ground combat” out of it, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Van Orden, the “longest serving enlisted member of the military to ever get elected to Congress in the history of the nation,” responded to a question about the enhanced military standards and the leftist argument that it is simply designed to keep women out.

“I think that that is a red herring,” he said. “[I] think it’s baloney, and I think it’s more stuff made up to try to discredit Pete Hegseth. He’s doing one hell of a great job. I’m not just on the Veterans Affairs Committee. I’m also on the House Armed Services Committee. We have jurisdiction over these areas as far as oversight. I’m also the longest serving enlisted member of the United States military to ever get elected to Congress in the history of the country. So, I know what I’m talking about.”

LISTEN:

He said this is an area of expertise for him, making it clear that it “isn’t geared to keep women specifically out of combat. It’s geared to keep people who don’t belong in ground combat out of ground combat, so that you don’t sacrifice the other people that are there who are qualified.”

“That’s it. The Chinese Communist Party doesn’t care what your pronouns are, right?” he added.

“It’s not about you. It’s not. That’s it. You know what? In SEAL teams, it’s not about us. It’s not even about your platoon or your team. It’s about America, and we’re trying to get a little bit more of that thought process into Congress,” he continued. “It’s not about individual members of Congress. It’s about the country. We can start working, you know, working together more seamlessly if people were able to see the higher goal.”

