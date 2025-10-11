Exclusive — Nate Morris: Donald Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize to Be Named After Him

President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize to be named after him, Kentucky Senate candidate Nate Morris (R) said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

“President Trump deserves for this to become the Trump prize,” Morris said. “Now let’s remember Alfred Nobel, who created this award. He was the inventor of dynamite, and he created this award to — as a big virtue signal, to kind of cleanse his background, but this award has meant people that bring peace, people that bring justice, and that’s what it’s supposed to be about.”

Morris said, “There is no greater personification of those characteristics than President Trump.”

“That’s why it should be renamed after him. We don’t need a dynamite guy to continue to have his name on the prize. It should be President Trump. And it’s an absolute sham. It’s a sham, Matt, that he didn’t win,” Morris continued, referencing President Trump’s latest peace deal.

“A thousand years from now, they’re going to be talking about this deal that President Trump was able to pull off. And I think again, it goes to the crux of our campaign: Matt, we’ve got to have outsiders. We’ve got to have people that are not career politicians. We’ve got to have people that have been successful in business and know how to do deals. That’s President Trump’s superpower,” he said.

“He’s not a politician, and that’s why he’s able to get all these results that nobody thought was possible. And that’s why we’ve got to send an outsider and a business person in the seat, and not a career politician,” he continued, noting that with career politicians, Americans will continue to get “more of the same.”

“They don’t know how to do deals,” Morris said, referencing Andy Barr and Daniel Cameron, his opponents in the Republican primary. “They’ve never done a deal. They’re just up there, you know, shuffling paper in Washington, like a bunch of bureaucrats. They have no idea what they’re doing. And thank goodness for President Trump, because he’s done deal after deal after deal. And this is the latest example of something that is so historic we’re going to be reading about for a thousand years, and that’s why this prize needs to change, and it needs to be the Trump prize, because he’s done something that humanity has never accomplished before,” Morris said. “This kind of peace — this is something that should be celebrated through the ages, and I think a great way to do that is to kick Alfred Nobel off as the namesake and put Trump on there.”

“The dynamite guy should go. It should be Trump. It should absolutely be Trump, because he deserves it. He’s done something that humanity will be looking at for a thousand years and will be lauding the success that he’s had here in the Middle East, because it’s absolutely unprecedented,” the Senate hopeful added, stressing that this, again, shows the importance of introducing outsiders to Washington instead of career politicians.

“We have an historic event, and that’s because we picked the right leader at the right time to represent America, but also to bring peace to the world,” he added.

