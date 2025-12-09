Exclusive: Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West — ‘American Kids Are Dreamers Also’

“American kids are dreamers also,” Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily while discussing the importance of officials propping up American children rather than only focusing on immigrants, which is the tendency of the radical left.

Host Mike Slater mentioned a scenario of children in America competing in international competitions, with the great irony that the U.S. team was comprised primarily of Chinese and Indian children.

“We just slapped an American flag in the back. We’re like, ‘Ok, well now America won…’ Well, not really, we didn’t win. We got in the top ten. But so the question is, did these people, do these kids of immigrants, did they create this science team that wouldn’t have existed, or did they take the spots from the American kids who would have been on the science team?” Slater asked.

“You bring up a great point, you know? And I’m from Georgia. I grew up in Atlanta, and I’ve always wondered, why are we giving scholarships, especially track and field, to athletes from other countries,” West responded.

“Then when the Olympics comes around, yes, who do they run for? The other countries. So, you know, I think again, it is time that we look at, how do we invest — not saying that we don’t like, you know, the kids to come from other countries, but how do we invest in, how do we promote our kids first and foremost,” he said.

“You know, I was speaking at the University of Dallas last night, and that issue came up about, you know, immigrant children and 14th Amendment and everything. And I said, you know, American kids are dreamers also,” the former congressman continued.

“And I found it very disrespectful how the left was talking about these dreamers… Well, you know, my two daughters were dreamers, and now they have, you know, their sons and they have successful careers themselves. So I think it’s time that we start to look at our own young people and invest in them, and especially with a good quality education, and especially in the inner city communities, where they are relegated to failed education systems,” West said, adding that he would love to see an inner city school that is predominantly black and Hispanic “have a science team that can travel over to Paris.”

“I think that that would be an indication of really what, you know, us doing the right thing in the United States,” he added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.