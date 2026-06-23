The U.S. State Department is revoking the visas of foreign fraudsters, department spokesman Tommy Pigott said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Pigott walked listeners through a Monday morning announcement on X from the State Department that highlighted the agency’s efforts to protect the American people from foreign fraudsters “by ensuring these foreigners can’t travel to the United States.”

“We revoked the visas of these foreign nationals who swindled investors, looted taxpayer-funded programs, and abused our system,” the State Department wrote, sharing some examples of these individuals. One, for instance, advised Americans on their investments and “stole millions” from people trying to grow their business and wealth. That individual’s visa was revoked. Another operated a “massive Medicaid scam – billing for over $5 million of fake services.” That fraudster’s visa was revoked as well.

Pigott said these serve as a few “real” examples of individuals coming to the United States and “defrauding American people, scamming them, or also scamming taxpayers by defrauding Medicaid and other services.”

“These cases can differ substantially in terms of what the fraud actually looks like, what exactly they were promising. But the fundamental connection here is that these people were promising services, they were promising services to investors, to Americans, they were promising services regarding Medicaid, for example, and they didn’t provide those services,” Pigott said, concluding that these foreign fraudsters “defrauded Americans” and “swindled money.”

“This is financial fraud, and so we’re cracking down on it again. That broader picture of our policy of cracking down on fraud, protecting the American people, I think this fits into that,” he said, noting that there are criminal charges associated with this, but “part of this is making sure these people can’t have travel to the United States.”

“It’s a commonsense policy to say that if you are facing criminal charges, have done these sorts of activities to defraud the American people, swindle Americans out of millions of dollars, we’re going to revoke that visa,” he said.

The spokesman continued, “You’re not going to have a free pass to travel to the United States, and these are parts of that effort.”

“So that thread that we published identifies a couple examples of what we’re looking at here, millions of dollars in terms of Americans that lost money, and we’re saying enough is enough. This is commonsense policy. We’re cracking down on this fraud,” he said.

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