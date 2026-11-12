Exclusive — Rep. Elect Mark Lamb: Election Results Are Not a Mandate for Democrats

The election results were not a mandate for Democrats but a rejection of some of the things that happened over the last two years, Rep-elect Mark Lamb (R-AZ) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Lamb spoke about widespread Democrat success in the midterm elections and GOP losses, including Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) losing his gubernatorial bid in Arizona. He said voters in his state are eventually “going to realize they had an opportunity to elect a really good man and a good American, and we opted to continue to go down this road of ludicrousness.”

Lamb also said he fears Americans do not fully realize the consequences of what has been done by voting Democrats back into power.

“They’re very radical. There’s already a lot of talk, very radical talk, and I’ve been seeing these bills for years as a sheriff come through, very anti-Second Amendment bills, and this is what we’re going to get, especially when you they think they have a mandate when really this was not about them or for them,” Lamb pointed out, explaining that “this was really a vote to say, hey, we didn’t like the last two years.”

When asked what he thought happened to cause this blue wave across the country, Lamb pointed out that the border remained a top issue until diesel prices rose, which was kicked off by the war in Iran.

“[It] really quickly became probably the biggest pain points, and as we got closer to the election, they weren’t getting any relief from the gas or the diesel. And you know, look, people a lot of times vote with their pocketbook, and that was a big deal. I think that they also felt like we were putting other countries first,” he continued.

“You know, we’re giving money to 173 different countries. Young people are saying, ‘We don’t want you to give money to anybody. We want you to put Americans first,'” he continued, musing that a lot of people also opted not to vote because they did not feel like either side — Democrats or Republicans — were serving them well.

Those things, he said, were likely the “two biggest factors.”

“You know, there was no accountability. That was a big factor. Nobody was put in handcuffs over the last two years for the nonsense we see. The Iran war was a big pain point,” he said — something Vice President JD Vance recognized as well. “Diesel prices, which correlates to that, and in the end, I think either people stayed home, and some people even jumped across and voted for Democrats.”

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