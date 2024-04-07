NJ Senate Candidate Deletes Post Blaming ‘Climate Crisis’ for Northeastern Earthquake

Social media erupted with criticism when a Green Party member, who is a candidate running for Senate in New Jersey, pointed to the “climate crisis” as the reason behind the recent earthquake in the Northeast.
The New York Post reported Saturday that Christina Amira Khalil wrote the post not long after the area felt the quake that was followed by several aftershocks on Friday.
“I experienced my first earthquake in NJ. We never get earthquakes. The climate crisis is real. The weirdest experience ever,” her post read:
Senate candidate Christina Amira Khalil just said that “climate crisis” caused today’s earthquake in New Jersey.
Climate doesn’t cause earthquakes — they’re caused by tectonic plates shifting.
This woman is a moron. pic.twitter.com/tuUnHgCzdV
— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 5, 2024
Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on Khalil‘s message, one person writing, “She skipped science class.”
“She probably thinks Guam is going to flip over, too,” someone else commented, while another person said, “More lies to scare everyone.”
So-called “climate change” and earthquakes are not connected because an earthquake happens when tectonic plates hit each other underneath the Earth’s surface, the Post article continued, citing NASA:
“We know that most earthquakes occur far beneath Earth’s surface, well beyond the influence of surface temperatures and conditions,” Alan Buis of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in 2019.
“We know the statistical distribution of earthquakes is approximately equal across all types of weather conditions. Myth busted.”
Meanwhile, officials said there were approximately 18 aftershocks from the 4.8 magnitude earthquake, and tremors were felt from Washington, DC, to New York City, to Maine, per Breitbart News.
“When the earthquake hit, officials began working to determine if there was any damage incurred, according to Breitbart News. However, authorities reported very slight or no damage, and the NYPD said no one was reported to be injured,” the outlet said.
Clips recorded inside people’s homes and other areas show their reactions when the earthquake happened. One woman appears to be in her kitchen with her dog, according to NBC New York.
“That was an earthquake. Oh my god! What in the world was that? That was an earthquake, Lucy!” she tells the dog who also seems to be slightly confused by the quake:
A man filming outside records a road with a large crack going across it in New Jersey. He said, “This crack wasn’t here,” before showing a second one nearby.
