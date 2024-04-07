NJ Senate Candidate Deletes Post Blaming ‘Climate Crisis’ for Northeastern Earthquake

Social media erupted with criticism when a Green Party member, who is a candidate running for Senate in New Jersey, pointed to the “climate crisis” as the reason behind the recent earthquake in the Northeast.

The New York Post reported Saturday that Christina Amira Khalil wrote the post not long after the area felt the quake that was followed by several aftershocks on Friday.

“I experienced my first earthquake in NJ. We never get earthquakes. The climate crisis is real. The weirdest experience ever,” her post read:

Senate candidate Christina Amira Khalil just said that “climate crisis” caused today’s earthquake in New Jersey. Climate doesn’t cause earthquakes — they’re caused by tectonic plates shifting. This woman is a moron. pic.twitter.com/tuUnHgCzdV — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 5, 2024

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on Khalil‘s message, one person writing, “She skipped science class.”

“She probably thinks Guam is going to flip over, too,” someone else commented, while another person said, “More lies to scare everyone.”

So-called “climate change” and earthquakes are not connected because an earthquake happens when tectonic plates hit each other underneath the Earth’s surface, the Post article continued, citing NASA: