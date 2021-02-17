White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday that President Joe Biden would support a study on whether descendants of slavery in the United States should receive reparations.

Psaki says President Biden would "certainly support a study of reparations," but does not say whether he'd sign legislation or take executive action creating a reparations commission: "We'll see where Congress moves on that issue" https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/H3bFLUSoDs — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 17, 2021

