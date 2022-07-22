Multiple Trans Activists Arrested for Sex Crimes Involving Children

Police arrested several pro-transgender political activists for separate sex crimes involving children during June and July.

A transgender activist who appeared in the New York Times is one of the activists that has been charged with sex crimes involving children. Reduxx exclusively reported that Carlos Arturo Aparicio Hernandez had been arrested by police in Salt Lake County, Utah.

Hernandez was charged with a litany of crimes, including “aggravated sexual extortion and six counts of forcible sodomy as first-degree felonies, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, enticing a minor, and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor as second-degree felonies,” the outlet reported.

Hernandez blackmailed and sexually abused a 15-year-old boy after pretending to be a girl his own age online. He admitted to sexually abusing the boy to the police. Hernandez was the subject of a 2018 New York Times profile, which sought to document the struggles that LGBTQ migrants face.

Prior to being featured in the media outlet, he was on the board of directors of a pro-trans organization in his home country of El Salvador. Hernandez has also been a speaker at the University of Southern California. Despite being a man, Hernandez has been placed in the women’s section of the Salt Lake City Metro Jail, according to reporting from Reduxx.

Hernandez is just one of several trans activists who has recently been arrested for sex crimes involving children. Reduxx also found that self-proclaimed “trans supremacist” Caanan Jacob Kelley was arrested in June for possessing child sexual abuse material for the second time in a year.

Members on a pro-pedophile site attempted to raise money for his bail for a previous charge. Kelley was arrested in Tarrant County, Texas, and is now being held on $20,000 bond.

Diana Elizabeth Guevara, a man who identifies as a woman and has promoted sex change operations in media, was arrested for sexual activity with minors in Florida.

Guevara was arrested for a number of charges, including “Transmitting Harmful Material to Minors,” “Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors,” and four counts of “Lewd and Lascivious Battery.”

On July 13, 2022, 33-year-old Diana Elizabeth Guevara of Inverness, Florida, was arrested on a warrant for the charges of Transmitting Harmful Materials to Minors, Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors, and four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery #CCSOProtecting (1704) pic.twitter.com/gewXgl6h3g — Sheriff Citrus (@SheriffCitrus) July 18, 2022

According to law enforcement officials, Guevara sent numerous sexually explicit images and videos to children between the ages of 12 and 17 over social media. In addition to the explicit messages, Guevara also physically assaulted his victims.

A victim testimony reportedly also accuses Guevara of sexually assaulting boys aged 16 and 14 in his home. Guevara also reportedly lied about his age to the children, telling them that he was 23 instead of 33, his real age. Both the sheriff’s report and a local news article refer to Guevara as a woman despite him being a man.

Guevara previously appeared on a television broadcast to promote sex change operations in 2017. Guevara was also allegedly featured in an article in the Miami Herald where he specifically referred to breast augmentation surgery as a “life—changing” experience.

The National File reported that Eric Rohman, a public school employee in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, has been arrested alongside two other men in a police sting operation targeting pedophiles.

“Police allege that the three communicated over various social media apps with decoys posing as children. The three are accused of going to a location to have sex with a child, where they were arrested,” the National File reported.”

Rohman called himself a “proud member of the LGBTQIA community” and has been a vocal advocate for the presence of pro-LGBT curriculum in schools.

In a speech at a school council meeting, Rohman told parents that their children are “so hungry for knowledge that despite your words, your wishes, your values, they will learn on their own.”

Eric Rohman, a Mt. Pleasant #Michigan public school employee, has been arrested for being a pedophile. He’d hoped to meet up with a child for ‘sex’ but met police instead. Here he is staunchly advocating for LGBT curricula and mocking parents at a school board meeting. pic.twitter.com/1f1w9HXMoN — Frankie Stockes – Reporter (@stockes76) July 19, 2022

In Arizona, school counselor Zoebella Brazil Vinik was arrested for having sex with a student who was only 15. Vinik was the educator support lead for Q Space, an LGBTQ+ club where students are encouraged to “explore their identities.” Vinik even helped organize a drag show at Tuscon High Magnet School, the Arizona Daily Independent reported.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com