A nightclub in Wisconsin hosted a drag performance from at least one teenager and boasted that tickets for the event sold out. Proceeds from the event went to a local organization that works to embed gender theory into our education system.

Five Nightclub in Madison, Wisconsin, hosted a drag show that featured at least one teen drag performance among its six drag queens. Some of the performers at the event use use stage names such as “MettahDroid,” “Dee Dee Purr,” and “Nemo.”

A video from the event shows a teen drag performer dancing and doing the splits as the crowd claps and cheers. The performer also received cash tips from members of the audience.

The advertisement for the event noted “all ages welcome.” It also said that proceeds from the tickets were sold out, and that the proceeds are going to an organization called “GSafe.” The organization is specifically dedicated to embedding leftist gender theory into K-12 schools.

GSafe provides trainings to teachers, including one called “Supporting Transgender & Gender Non-Conforming Students.” The training description reads “As more students come out as transgender, schools professionals are looking for guidance and resources on how best to support them. GSAFE has worked with school districts all around Wisconsin to lend guidance and provide trainings on supporting transgender and gender non-conforming youth.”

It also says “The staff at GSAFE has also put together a couple of terminology resources for educators to help them teach their students, co-workers, and the community the preferred terminology within the LGBTQ+ community.”

The nightclub’s website notes that it “provides a very mixed crowd…the younger…the older…the gays and the straights…playing in one arena!” The nightclub also calls itself the “home of Madison’s Sunday night MadCity Drag Revue shows, charity events, annual drag pageants, and sexy male dance revues.”

