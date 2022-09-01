A woman has filed a class action lawsuit against Amazon that alleges the company has engaged in racial discrimination by launching a grant program that excludes whites and Asians.

The lawsuit, obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, specifically highlights a program that gives a $10,000 stipend to “Black, Latinx, and Native American entrepreneurs” who want to launch delivery startups.

The lawsuit alleges that the program constitutes “patently unlawful racial discrimination.” The program, which Amazon calls a “Diversity Grant,” is not available to white or Asian applicants. Instead, both white and Asian applicants are excluded on the basis of their race.

The lawsuit reads:

This means that businesses owned by blacks, Latinos, or Native Americans receive a $10,000 stipend from Amazon to become delivery service partners, while whites and Asian Americans who wish to become delivery service partners receive no such stipend and must foot the entire bill for their startup costs.

The lawsuit claims that Amazon has a history of engaging in racial discrimination. It reads, “This is not the only instance of unlawful racial discrimination at Amazon. Amazon has also been operating a “Black Business Accelerator” program since June of 2021.

“Amazon claims that this program is “dedicated to helping build sustainable diversity and provide growth opportunities for Black-owned businesses,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit goes on to note, “Amazon uses this program to engage in unlawful racial discrimination against non-black owned business and in favor of black-owned businesses that sell products through Amazon.”

Crystal Bolduc, the plaintiff, is requesting that the program be terminated and that damages be given to anyone who “has suffered unlawful racial discrimination as a result” of it. The lawsuit, which was filed by various conservative lawyers, contends that Amazon’s program violates the Civil Rights Act of 1866, which prohibits racial discrimination in contracting.

Amazon is not the only company that allegedly engages in racial discrimination against white and Asian people. A report from the Washington Free Beacon found that the pharmaceutical company Pfizer barred both white and Asian students from applying to their prestigious “Breakthrough Fellowship.”

Additionally, Google placed a cap on the number of white and Asian students it would accept for a fellowship.

It was recently revealed that American Express is also facing a class action lawsuit, with former employee Brian Netzel alleging that the company encouraged “a tremendous amount of animosity” against white people and “gave preferential treatment to individuals for being Black and unambiguously signaled to White employees that their race was an impediment to getting ahead in the company.”

Meanwhile, Bank of America has launched a program that would allow certain black and Hispanic borrowers to take out mortgages with zero down payment and no minimum credit score.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.