Chick-fil-A Blasted for ‘Your Community’ Tweet: ‘Poor Choice of Words’

Chick-fil-A is taking heat for what some people deemed a racist reply the business posted on Friday.

When a social media user wrote to Chick-fil-A, “grilled spicy deluxe but still noooo spicy nuggets,” the fast-food chain replied, “Your community will be the first to know if spicy items are added to the permanent menu, Don!”

Your community will be the first to know if spicy items are added to the permanent menu, Don! — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) September 9, 2022

However, many users took the restaurant’s reply as controversial and expressed their opinions over its choice of words.

“Do you mean like the black community?” one person commented. Another said, “8 hours later and this racist tweet is still up. Damn I am in shock , actually no I am not it’s @ChickfilA, I shouldn’t expect anything less.”

“What community would that be?” another asked.

However, one user offered an explanation, writing, “Your community as on the community the restaurant would reside. They say this often for ALL COMMUNITIES. Just take a quick look at their tweet history.”

Following the backlash, a spokesperson told NBC News in a statement, “The response was a poor choice of words but was not intended in any way to be insensitive or disrespectful.”

“We often use the term ‘community’ in a broader sense to talk about places where we operate restaurants and serve the surrounding community,” the statement concluded.

In June of 2020, Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy urged white Christians to repent for racism after the company was targeted by vandals at a dozen locations, Breitbart News reported:

Speaking of Atlanta and the protesters who burned down Wendy’s after Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police following an altercation, Cathy said whites need “a period of contrition” and “a sense of real identity, not just criticizing people that are burning down that restaurant last night.” “[W]e as Caucasians, until we’re willing to just pick up the baton and fight for our black, African-American brothers and sisters, which they are as one human race, we’re shameful,” he said. “We’re just adding to it.”

A year prior, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) records showed the fast-food chain was funding left-wing extremist organizations, according to Breitbart News.

An IRS filing showed the business donated $2,500 to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) along with several pro-abortion and pro-LGBT groups.

“The Chick-fil-A Foundation has come under conservative scrutiny since its decision to stop supporting Christian charities such as the Salvation Army, caving to disingenuous pressure campaigns from far-left activists,” the outlet said.