The Mars candy company said Thursday it will debut all-female M&M’s packages for a limited time to honor women.

The company’s feminist-themed candy wrappers will feature its female characters, Fox News reported Saturday.

“In addition to featuring the three female M&M’s on the wrappers, each package in this limited run will only include the corresponding green, brown and purple candy-coated chocolates,” the outlet said.

The M&M’s website said it is “Flipping the status quo in pop culture” and “$1 from every flipped pack will go to support the next generation of women flipping the script in creative industries.”

The candies will be available in milk chocolate, peanut butter, and peanut.

The site added, “To further our mission of supporting women that are breaking barriers, M&M’s is making additional donations, outside of the limited-edition packs, to Female Founder Collective and Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.”

Social media users reacted to the recent news, one person writing, “How to go out of business starter pack,” while another commented, “Ridiculous and woke crap. No more ever for me. Good bye.”

In January 2022, Mars vowed to shape its animated M&M’s characters to be “more inclusive,” Breitbart News reported at the time:

Until now, the green M&M’s character was portrayed as a sexy female with a sultry voice and white go-go boots. But that portrayal is no more, the company said in its announcement. On Thursday, the candy company said it intended to better honor its “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is inclusive” with the changes to its advertising characters for a “more dynamic, progressive world.”

M&M’s recently introduced its first female peanut “spokes candy,” which is the color purple, according to a Breitbart News article published September 30.

Everyone, officially meet your new best friend. Want to get to know her better? Check it out here: https://t.co/Qp9KQ5HoSy pic.twitter.com/z0TKPzzMOS — M&M'S (@mmschocolate) September 28, 2022

The purple candy “is charged with delivering ‘acceptance and inclusivity’ through music, song and the performative arts to a waiting world,” the outlet said.