Transgender Activists Send Free Breast Binders to Teenage Girls

Transgender activists around the country are sending breast-flattening binders to young girls who are going through puberty.

The clothing device is used to flatten the chest with the intention of masculinizing women who are attempting to change their sex. The practice can lead to bacterial and fungal infections.

The Rainbow Pride Youth Alliance in California’s Inland Empire is one of the many organizations that have a program to supply minors with chest binders. The organization offers the devices to children as young as 11 years old through their “free binder program.” Binders are both shipped to recipients and handed out in person. The program is sponsored by gc2b, a company that sells binders.

But the Rainbow Pride Youth Alliance is just one of many organizations that gives out binders to children. There is also Point of Pride, a pro-transgender organization that also runs a similar binder giveaway program. Their program is similarly sponsored by gc2b.

While their program is not specifically marketed towards children, an FAQ section explains that there is no age requirement, though those 13 and younger need the consent of a parent or guardian for legal purposes.

Meanwhile, FtM Essentials also runs a “Free Youth Binder Program,” which they note is open for those ages 24 and younger. No minimum age is listed. OutFront Minnesota, an LGBT activist organization, has advertised the program.

Breast binders were also given away during a pride celebration at Renton Library in Washington State. The event was marked as suitable for teens and “tweens” and featured a drag show as well as the binder giveaway.

Southern Oregon Coast Pride made a post on Facebook announcing that their “Gender Affirmation Closet” is open to “people of all ages.” People can receive breast binders, “breast forms,” and “packers,” which are used to create the appearance of male genitalia.

It appears that binder giveaways are also being advertised and organized through the popular social media app TikTok, which has a largely young user base.

Even more concerning, there has been a push in K-12 schools to create “gender-affirming closets” to provide children with clothing to assist sex change attempts.

Breitbart News reported that one mother called for the resignations of school officials in Maine after a social worker started secretly working to transition her daughter. The social worker provided the child with a breast binder and allegedly told her to keep it hidden from her parents.

OUT Maine, a pro-LGBT organization, has a binder program of their own that is specifically aimed at minors. The description reads:

OUT Maine provides free chest binders (specially-designed chest compression garments) to any transgender, nonbinary, gender-expansive, or any other LGBTQ+ Maine youth, ages 14 to 22, who need one and cannot afford to purchase or safely obtain one.

“Youth that are 13 and younger must have a parent or guardian request a binder for them,” it adds.

But the trend is not isolated to Maine. Children’s hospitals, libraries, and LGBTQ organizations have partnered with schools to create these “gender-affirming closets,” a report found.

Meanwhile, the “It Gets Better Project” has given out 50 $10,000 grants to schools nationwide to help them establish Gender Sexuality Alliance clubs as well as gender-affirming closets.

In addition to breast binders, there is also “TransTape,” which is used to flatten the chests of women who are attempting to appear more masculine. It is also used to flatten male genitalia.

Breitbart News previously revealed that the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital produced a guide to “safe tucking” of male genitalia in order to appear more feminine that was passed out at a pride parade in Burbank, California.

Xtra, which describes itself as “a non-profit online magazine and community platform covering LGBTQ2S+ culture,” boasted that a grant from the organization allowed a high school in Missouri to create a “Coming Out of the Closet in Style Clothing Closet” that would support sex change attempts.

Michigan’s Portage Public Schools also received a grant from the It Gets Better Project to support the creation of a gender-affirming closet, with some concerned parents taking to Facebook to claim that the district had kept the grant and its purpose a secret.

