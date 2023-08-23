Missourians overwhelmingly reject allowing sex-confused minors to use puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and undergo sex-change procedures, a new poll found.

Out of 900 likely voters in Missouri polled between July and August 8 by St. Louis University (SLU) and YouGov, 73 percent oppose minors undergoing sex-mutilating surgeries. Another 63 percent oppose cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers for minors, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The margin of error is ± 4.02 percent.

“We can pretty clearly state that Missouri has more reservations regarding what kind of medical care minors should receive,” SLU political scientist Steve Rogers, who was part of the team conducting the polling, told the outlet.

Missourians are more split on if sex-confused minors should be offered counseling that affirms the false belief that they can be a different sex than they were born as, with 44 percent supporting and 44 percent opposing. Thirteen percent are unsure.

Missouri Republicans are most opposed (90 percent) to allowing minors to have sex-altering drugs and procedures. Under the law, physicians could lose their medical licenses and face civil lawsuits for prescribing hormones and puberty blockers to minors.

“Following three days of scheduled testimony, St. Louis Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer is expected to decide whether to issue an injunction blocking the law,” according to the report.

Other polling has found that Americans overall reject subjecting minors to so-called “gender-affirming care.” Seventy-one percent of Americans believe doctors and pharmaceutical companies that promote cross-sex hormones or puberty blockers should be legally liable for “harmful” side effects.

More polls have found that parents back the GOP’s effort to protect children from gender ideology and that most Americans believe minors are being influenced to question their sex. A majority also believe the medical industry is motivated by financial gain, which is why many medical establishments promote sex transitions for youth.