Mets Apologize for Listing Players Jim Gosger and Jesse Hudson As Dead During 1969 Championship Anniversary Ceremony

The New York Mets have apologized for listing former players Jim Gosger and Jesse Hudson as among the dearly departed during the team’s 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1969 World Series champs.

During a ceremony on Saturday, the team played a memorial video of the players that had passed on, and both Gosger and Hudson were included in the video.

The Mets paid tribute to Jim Gosger and Jesse Hudson in their 1969 video. But both are alive. pic.twitter.com/egJNu2lzNG — Mike Mazzeo (@MazzYahoo) June 30, 2019

According to the New York Post, after the game the team called Gosger and apologize. The paper also noted that Gosger took the mistake in stride.

But at one point he was miffed enough to say he would not answer the phone if they called.

It also seems that Jim may have some Mets takes of his own. pic.twitter.com/sWwSUfqeKi — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) June 30, 2019

Gosger, now 76, was an outfielder on the famed ’69 Mets. And Hudson, 70, was a relief pitcher for only one game with the Mets during that Amazin’ season, the only Major League game he ever played.

