Miki Sudo Wins 6th Women’s Hot Dog Title

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the annual Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest:

Reigning champion Miki Sudo (MIHK’-ee SOO’doh) has devoured 31 hot dogs to win the women’s division of the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk.

The 33-year-old fell short of last year’s 37 frankfurters but easily beat runner-up Michelle Lesco, who ate 26 hot dogs.

Spectators with foam hot dog hats, plastic noisemakers and homemade signs descended on Coney Island’s famed boardwalk for the contest.