Sen. Tommy Tuberville secured the Republican nomination for Alabama governor on Tuesday night, defeating two challengers.

Several outlets, including the Associated Press, called the race for Tuberville on Tuesday night with only a fraction of the vote counted. He received 79 percent of the vote at the time of the call.

Tuberville secured an endorsement from President Trump in January to replace Republican incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey as she reaches her term limit.

“Highly Respected Senator, ‘Coach’ Tommy Tuberville, is running for Governor of Alabama, a place I love and WON BIG, six times, including Primaries, in 2016, 2020, and 2024!” the president wrote on his Truth Social.

“A former SEC Championship winning College Football Coach, and now, as a Highly Respected U.S. Senator, Tommy has proven he has the Courage and Wisdom to deliver strong results for the incredible people of his wonderful State and Nation. He is a Lifelong Leader, both on and off the field — A true WINNER!” he continued.

As noted by NBC News, Tuberville became a Trump favorite in 2020 during the “Republican Senate primary that included former Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s first attorney general.”

“Sessions infuriated Trump by appointing a special counsel to investigate alleged links between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia, and Trump fired him from the Cabinet in 2018 and repeatedly spoke out against him afterward,” it added.

Trump has endorsed Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) to replace Tuberville in the U.S. Senate.