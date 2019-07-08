WATCH: USWNT Player Allie Long Drops American Flag, Kelley O’Hara Picks it Up

World Cup
Getty Images/Maja Hitji
DYLAN GWINN

The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) was no stranger to controversy in the build-up to their World Cup finale against The Netherlands and, as it turns out, they’re not without controversy in celebrating their World Cup victory over the Dutch either.

During the post game celebration, USWNT players Allie Long, Megan Rapinoe, and Alex Morgan, were leading the crowd in cheers. Long, who was carrying the American flag loosely in her hands, carelessly let the flag drop to the ground when Rapinoe started getting the crowd ready for a cheer. Fellow USWNT player Kelly O’Hara spotted the flag foul and picked “Old Glory” up immediately.

Watch:

Long seemed to have realized her error soon after dropping the flag, and was actually reaching to pick it back up when O’Hara intervened. Rapinoe, who was moving forward and almost stepped on the flag, seemed unaware that the flag was on the ground.

Much of the reaction on Twitter was critical of the players:

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.