WATCH: USWNT Player Allie Long Drops American Flag, Kelley O’Hara Picks it Up

The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) was no stranger to controversy in the build-up to their World Cup finale against The Netherlands and, as it turns out, they’re not without controversy in celebrating their World Cup victory over the Dutch either.

During the post game celebration, USWNT players Allie Long, Megan Rapinoe, and Alex Morgan, were leading the crowd in cheers. Long, who was carrying the American flag loosely in her hands, carelessly let the flag drop to the ground when Rapinoe started getting the crowd ready for a cheer. Fellow USWNT player Kelly O’Hara spotted the flag foul and picked “Old Glory” up immediately.

Watch:

Is this for real? Did she drag and drop the #USFlag? pic.twitter.com/GgWKGQbqyL — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) July 8, 2019

Long seemed to have realized her error soon after dropping the flag, and was actually reaching to pick it back up when O’Hara intervened. Rapinoe, who was moving forward and almost stepped on the flag, seemed unaware that the flag was on the ground.

Much of the reaction on Twitter was critical of the players:

@ALLIE_LONG I understand the excitement of the moment, but please NEVER disrespect the 🇺🇸 flag by dropping it on the ground! pic.twitter.com/OdPJqAP6r4 — Poetic Spaniard (@PoeticSpaniard) July 7, 2019

On June 6, 1944, young men died on the beaches of Normandy so selfish fools like these 'chicks' could throw the American flag on the ground for a photo op. I've been a big supporter of this team until this year and old purple hair. Disgusting display. pic.twitter.com/kYLndyh8Id — warren c Warburton (@WarburtonWarren) July 8, 2019

Putting the flag on the ground and walking on it as a celebration being something that bugs people is the most predictable thing of all time. The only reason to do it would be to piss people off. So I cant be shocked that people hate them. That's kinda what they wanted? pic.twitter.com/DtoUqtFtHe — Daniel Long (@DanLong1298) July 8, 2019

Congratulations on your/our win for USA, but can you please respect the United States flag and not not throw it on the ground? @allie_long @USWNT pic.twitter.com/KqMvzkWOyu — Christopher (@GreeksYell) July 7, 2019

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn