President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday evening to slam the far-left Democrats who have come to the defense of those who “speak so badly of our country.”

In one of his shared tweets, Trump claimed far-left Democrats defend those who “hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion.”

“So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion,” Trump wrote. “Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, ‘RACIST.'”

“Their disgusting language and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged,” Trump continued.

Trump then insisted that he and his campaign “look even more forward” to facing off against Democrats at the ballot box in 2020 should the Democrat Party continue to “condone such disgraceful behavior.”

“If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020,” Trump added.

Trump drew immense criticism from the Democrat Party, including nearly every 2020 Democrat presidential hopeful, Sunday after he suggested left-wing members of Congress “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

After his tweets, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claimed Trump is “stoking white nationalism.”

“You are stoking white nationalism because you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda,” Omar, who came to America as a refugee, wrote in a tweet.

