Liberty Safe’s Presidential Model: Elegance Meets Function

The Liberty Safe Presidential model is the top of the line way to protect the guns you use to defend yourself, your family, and your freedom.

The Presidential is the crème de la crème; a safe that is as elegant as it is functional, with hours of fire protection and a made in America construction that lets thieves know they will not be getting inside it.

The Presidential comes in three sizes–the 25, the 40, and the 50. The 25 weighs just over 1,000 pounds empty, while the largest of the three, the 50, weighs in at 1,585 before a gun is ever place inside it. The body of all Presidential sizes is heavy-duty, three piece, seven gauge steel and the door has 4-inch military-style locking bars, so once the door is shut the guns behind it are safe.

And the Presidential is made to endure two and half hours of fire, complimenting the anti-theft with serious blaze protection.

The inside of a Presidential safe is plush with multiple shelves, a jewelry drawer, and document pockets. Multiple handgun pockets are affixed to the inside of the door as well.

The bottom line–Liberty Safe’s Presidential line provides elegant, heavy-duty protection of your firearms and valuables; protection from thieves and fires alike. And emblazoned on the front of it for the world to see are those ever-important words, “Made in the U.S.A.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.