20 Democrats Who Spread Women’s Soccer ‘Equal Pay’ Hoax

This week, the president of the U.S. Soccer Federation published a letter detailing the fact that the U.S. women players are already paid more than the men, and also that the women’s games have lost millions of dollars.

U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro released a letter on Monday stating his organization’s position that the U.S. Women’s National Team is not underpaid despite the constant claim to the contrary pushed by liberals all across the country.

He revealed that the U.S. Women’s games have realized a net loss of $27.5 million over the last decade. Despite that massive loss, Cordeiro added that the women players have been paid a collective $34.1 million while the men were only paid $26.4 million since 2010.

Regardless of the real financial situation in U.S. soccer, liberals have been of a single mind pushing the claim that the women players are underpaid. A very long list of Democrats jumped to support the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s quest for “equal pay,” especially once they won the Women’s World Cup.

Naturally, New York’s leading socialist Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, tweeted out her demand for “equal pay.”

At this point we shouldn’t even be asking for #EqualPay for the #USWMNT – we should demand they be paid at least twice as much 😉 https://t.co/VXITg24UB3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

All the candidates for the Democrat nomination for president have come to the “equal pay” argument including South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg:

Congratulations to the @USWNT on a record-breaking FOURTH world championship. You’re inspiring millions, including the next generation of champions, who should not have to fight for equal pay. #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/6x87N3wfNp — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 7, 2019

