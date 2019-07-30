20 Democrats Who Spread Women’s Soccer ‘Equal Pay’ Hoax

Equal Pay
This week, the president of the U.S. Soccer Federation published a letter detailing the fact that the U.S. women players are already paid more than the men, and also that the women’s games have lost millions of dollars.

U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro released a letter on Monday stating his organization’s position that the U.S. Women’s National Team is not underpaid despite the constant claim to the contrary pushed by liberals all across the country.

He revealed that the U.S. Women’s games have realized a net loss of $27.5 million over the last decade. Despite that massive loss, Cordeiro added that the women players have been paid a collective $34.1 million while the men were only paid $26.4 million since 2010.

Regardless of the real financial situation in U.S. soccer, liberals have been of a single mind pushing the claim that the women players are underpaid. A very long list of Democrats jumped to support the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s quest for “equal pay,” especially once they won the Women’s World Cup.

Naturally, New York’s leading socialist Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, tweeted out her demand for “equal pay.”

All the candidates for the Democrat nomination for president have come to the “equal pay” argument including South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg:

Others joining Buttigieg include Julián Castro, Beto O’Rourke, Kirsten Gillibrand, Marianne Williamson, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Elizabeth Warren:

Several Democrat Senators also jumped on the “equal pay” bandwagon. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was pleased when Proctor & Gamble said it would donate money to the women players and she also called for “equal pay.”

Washington Sen. Patty Murray and Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin also tweeted out their “equal pay” demands:

Wannabe Kentucky Democrat candidate for Senate Amy McGrath, who wants to unseat Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, also jumped into the “equal pay” waters:

Naturally, House Democrats also hoped to pander to the “equal pay” crowd.

The list of House Democrats includes California Democrat Ami Bera, California Rep. Doris Matsui, New York Rep. Joe Morelle, Florida Rep. Alcee Hastings, Florida Rep. Charlie Crist, and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan:

 

Unsurprisingly, losing 2016 Democrat candidate for president Hillary Clinton also pushed the issue:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

