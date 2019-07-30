Jason Whitlock Blasts LeBron James’ Parenting Skills, Compares Hunger for Fame to Cocaine Addiction

Fox Sports 1 commentator Jason Whitlock found much to criticize about LeBron James’s parenting skills, saying that a “thirst for fame” is like a cocaine addiction after the Lakers star was seen on video hollering support for his son’s basketball skills.

On Monday’s Speak For Yourself, the Fox Sports commentator accused James of making a “spectacle” and a “circus” of the younger James’ basketball games. Whitlock also accused James of using his media resources as a “platform to build the LeBron social media brand,” USA Today reported.

Whitlock likened James to Lavar Ball, a “super dad anxious to to groom their son’s skills and bask in their son’s success.”

Today’s Before We Go: LeBron should take the advice he gave his mother… sit yo ass down. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/77DDCrD9ql — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 29, 2019

Whitlock’s comments came after James posted video showing how he jumped into his son, Bronny’s, basketball team warmup. Bronny was also praised by numerous sports outlets for dunking like his famous father.

On top of all that, James was seen on video cavorting on the court after his son made a dunk.

“It’s inappropriate,” Whitlock continued citing James celebrating. “It points to how much fame has inevitably changed LeBron over the past decade. Fame is a drug more potent and dangerous than cocaine. LeBron is a fame and social media junkie. He moved to Los Angeles looking for a better high.”

But Whitlock’s criticism did not sit well with several other NBA players. Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma slammed the Fox commentator on Twitter. And Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum also took a swipe at Whitlock saying, “with so many fathers not supporting their kids we get upset because he is genuinely happy for his son!.”

Many others also chimed in to support James’ parenting skills.

Lebron has set the standard this era for all fathers and even more so for black fathers. His son sees and feels the love and support from his dad. It’s never been seen on this level. They want to write the “his father wasn’t there” story instead of this one. THIS is goals! https://t.co/1jUNJk0TGa — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) July 30, 2019

I’ve been working in media for a long time now. I’ve never seen an athlete get covered like LeBron. Dude can’t even have fun with his kids in peace. Let the man enjoy being a parent. Not everything needs to be a hot take. The End ✌🏼 — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) July 30, 2019

Are we seriously still chastising LeBron for his behavior in this video?

How many fathers would react like this after his son’s TEAMMATE dunks? Not many. pic.twitter.com/pFw0IxTXwZ — Justin Walters (@JustinWaltersTV) July 30, 2019

