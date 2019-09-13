Cam Newton’s Latest Pregame Outfit Draws Widespread Social Media Mockery

Cam Newton
Getty Images/Jacob Kupferman

Cam Newton is frequently the topic of conversation on game day. However, unfortunately for Panthers fans, that conversation has centered on his choice of attire, as opposed to his play on the field.

Speaking of attire, Newton’s pregame outfit for Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers, was extreme even by his own standards.

Newton arrived at Bank of America Stadium looking like Estelle Getty.

The internet was quick to do what it does best, deliver heaping helpings of scorn and mockery:

Some pointed out the Carolina quarterback’s uncanny likeness to a pair of certain movie classics:

Not shockingly, the quarterback who showed up looking like an elderly woman, lost the football game. The Panthers lost to the Buccaneers 20-14, Newton’s 8th consecutive loss as a starter.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.