Cam Newton’s Latest Pregame Outfit Draws Widespread Social Media Mockery

Cam Newton is frequently the topic of conversation on game day. However, unfortunately for Panthers fans, that conversation has centered on his choice of attire, as opposed to his play on the field.

Speaking of attire, Newton’s pregame outfit for Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers, was extreme even by his own standards.

Newton arrived at Bank of America Stadium looking like Estelle Getty.

The internet was quick to do what it does best, deliver heaping helpings of scorn and mockery:

What is Cam Newton wearing? Dude looks like a mix between an old lady wearing a scarf from the 1920’s and Prince. pic.twitter.com/eHj89FV2s3 — Bryan Davidson (@BryanFFBro) September 13, 2019

Why Cam Newton looking like I gotta help him across the street? pic.twitter.com/YxsZu7kYxj — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) September 13, 2019

Cam Newton bringing Mother Goose chic to the post game press conference. #WakeUpCLT pic.twitter.com/HjVj3x2tvS — Carolyn Bruck (@CarolynBruckTV) September 13, 2019

Why does Cam Newton look like Little Bear when he got the mumps? pic.twitter.com/SVLOajjo7w — Brent Reed (@RadioBrentReed) September 13, 2019

Some pointed out the Carolina quarterback’s uncanny likeness to a pair of certain movie classics:

Cam Newton going with the Thelma and Louise ending to the Panthers season. pic.twitter.com/vE4wjwVzow — Anvil of Crom (@catpooper) September 13, 2019

What if Cam Newton is just a really big ET fan? pic.twitter.com/8UEHFWDLQi — BroBible (@BroBible) September 12, 2019

Not shockingly, the quarterback who showed up looking like an elderly woman, lost the football game. The Panthers lost to the Buccaneers 20-14, Newton’s 8th consecutive loss as a starter.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn