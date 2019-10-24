MLB Umpire Says He’s Buying Gun, Warns of Civil War if Trump Impeached

A Major League Baseball umpire has come under fire for warning of civil war and saying that he was going to buy a rifle, if President Trump is impeached in secret.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, MLB umpire Rob Drake took exception to the secretive manner in which the impeachment proceedings against Trump have been conducted, and warned of future consequences.

“I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020”

The tweet was posted on Tuesday night. Drake’s Twitter account has been deleted.

Earlier that day, Drake posted another tweet objecting to the closed-door impeachment hearings conducted by House Democrats.

“You can’t do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?”

Drake has been umpiring major league games since 1999. He joined the full-time MLB umpiring staff in 2010, and has participated in All-Star and postseason games.

MLB is currently investigating the incident.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn