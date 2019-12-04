XFL Reveals Uniforms and Helmets for All Eight Teams

The XFL gave the public its first look at the uniforms that all eight of their franchises will wear during their inaugural season on Tuesday night.

The season is set to kickoff on February 8th, a week after the Super Bowl wraps up. The league will not compete directly with the NFL, instead, it’s hoped that the XFL will be the first professional football league to satisfy the public’s hunger for football after the NFL season is over.

According to ESPN:

The league held its draft in October, with former NFL quarterbacks Cardale Jones (DC) and Landry Jones (Dallas) headlining the rosters. Bob Stoops (Dallas), June Jones (Houston) and Marc Trestman (Tampa Bay) are among the head coaches.

The uniforms for each team can be seen below:

