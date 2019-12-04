XFL Reveals Uniforms and Helmets for All Eight Teams

The XFL gave the public its first look at the uniforms that all eight of their franchises will wear during their inaugural season on Tuesday night.

The season is set to kickoff on February 8th, a week after the Super Bowl wraps up. The league will not compete directly with the NFL, instead, it’s hoped that the XFL will be the first professional football league to satisfy the public’s hunger for football after the NFL season is over.

The uniforms for each team can be seen below:

THE WAIT IS OVER. Introducing your St. Louis BattleHawks uniforms! 🔥🔥#ClearedToEngage pic.twitter.com/dH87nB8eEP — St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) December 4, 2019

The uniforms the Dragons will be wearing while we're #BreathingFire 🔥🐲this season. pic.twitter.com/mXPsRuYr6q — Seattle Dragons (@XFLDragons) December 4, 2019

⚪️ Sentries carved in stone, watching above the metropolis ⚫️ Shielded streets standing guard over our city 🔴 The burning ambition of our everyday heroes These are our uniforms for our #OnDuty family pic.twitter.com/fDYjkx8TPQ — New York Guardians (@XFLGuardians) December 3, 2019

