Goodell: Kaepernick Chose Not to Take ‘Incredible Opportunity’

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says that the league has “moved on” from Colin Kaepernick, and claimed that the anthem protester “chose” not to take an “incredible opportunity.”

Goodell made the comments at a Wednesday press conference following the league’s quarterly ownership meeting.

“I haven’t thought about this in a few weeks,” Goodell explained to reporters. “This was, as I’ve said to you before, about creating an opportunity. Which Colin’s representatives came out in early October [with a list of false narratives about Kaepernick], and we created that opportunity. It was a unique opportunity, incredible opportunity, and he chose not to take it. I understand that. And, you know, we’ve moved on.”

The league arranged a workout for Kaepernick at the Falcons practice facility last month. The event was to be attended by roughly 25 NFL teams with a promise from the league that the Falcons video crew would film the event and distribute it to all 32 teams.

However, due to disputes between Kaepernick’s camp and the NFL regarding scheduling and liability waivers, the former 49er pulled out of the deal and elected to hold the workout at a local Atlanta high school instead.

Only seven teams attended the high school workout. Kaepernick has not been contacted by any NFL team since the workout, however, one of the wide receivers who attended the workout, Jordan Veasy, recently signed a deal with the Washington Redskins.

