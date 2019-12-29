It is the NFL’s Week 17, the last game of regular season play in its 100th year. But many fans did not seem very excited as stadiums still had empty seats all across the country.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ Paul Brown Stadium was Sunday’s scene for interstate rivals, the Cleveland Browns, to visit. The Cincy crew ended up beating the upstaters 33-23, but some felt the fans weren’t aware there was even a game on:

The Atlanta Falcons stopped by Raymond James Stadium and beat the Tamp Bay Buccaneers 28-22, but fans seemed uninterested:

#ATLvsTB RT @KotkaGOATv2: @[me] Last game of the season, fans don’t seem to care. pic.twitter.com/SpXvsrU71n — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 29, 2019

Still, at least one thing of note happened at RayJay today. The Buccaneers Jameis Winston threw a game-ending pick-six to Falcons linebacker Deion Jones making Winston the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and have 30 interceptions in a single season.

We’re not sure if that is cause for celebration or not.

Next, the New York Giants welcomed the Philadelphia Eagles to MetLife Stadium, on Sunday, but were not doing well by the third quarter. Meanwhile, ticket sales were not doing well, either:

Eagles-Giants kicks off in 10. The NFC East is on the line for the Eagles. Nothing is on the line for the Giants. Many empty seats here at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/g68yRY2alJ — Erin McCarthy (@erinK_mccarthy) December 29, 2019

Revised: 20,000 Eagles fans

10,000 Giants fans

52,566 Empty grey seats https://t.co/vtFuxMd4Z6 — JerseyMike (@jerseymike7) December 29, 2019

The Los Angeles Rams were beating the visiting Arizona Cardinals at press time, but some felt fans had other things to do instead of turning out to LA Memorial Coliseum:

AT&T Stadium opened its doors for the visiting Washington Redskins, but while the Dallas Cowboys seemed to be ready to take a win, fans were too busy to attend the game:

.. the white are the towels that were on our seat for perspective .. pic.twitter.com/c4Jspr4Apl — Jerica (@DallasMocha) December 29, 2019

Finally, the Detroit Lions lost a close 23-20 bout with the visiting Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. But fans were home getting ready for New Year’s, or something:

Tons of empty seats. And tons of green. pic.twitter.com/1GxQtn8hzA — Stockholm Syndrome #OnePride (@RF_1071) December 29, 2019

Not quite as many empty seats as against Tampa Bay, but a lot for the season finale in Detroit against Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/ttb4zp9hTJ — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 29, 2019

Not exactly a full house 10 minutes before kickoff for #Packers #Lions, but this one is for a first-round bye 💪 pic.twitter.com/JnjWpTB75j — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) December 29, 2019

