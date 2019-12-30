Dolphins’ Xavien Howard Charged with Domestic Violence

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested on Sunday and charged with domestic violence, a report says.

The police in Davie, Florida, were called after an altercation between Howard and his fiancé and mother of his three children. A police report says that Howard is accused of manhandling the woman and pushing her into a mirror, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The couple was reportedly arguing over a purchase that the player made that he did not disclose to his fiancé.

The filing notes that Howard was arrested at 10:53 PM on Sunday evening.

“The defendant grabbed both of her arms and pushed her back up against the mirrored glass wall in the hallway of the bedroom,” the police report says. “The defendant then let her go, causing her to fall on her right arm, landing on his medical assisted walking crutch, which was on the floor.”

Officers also reported finding the fiancé sporting scratches on her right arm, and an abrasion on her right elbow.

The 26-year-old, 2018 Pro-Bowl player signed a $75.25 million, five-year contract at the start of the 2019 season, and has been touted as a cornerstone player for the team’s rebuilding.

The Dolphins told fans that they are monitoring the situation. “We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

Howard appeared in court on Monday and refused a public defender.

NEW: Xavien Howard appears in court, refuses public defender. #Dolphins pic.twitter.com/sY9sbAjeZE — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) December 30, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.