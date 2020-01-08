Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ads

The Trump campaign will spend $10 million on ads during the Super Bowl on February 2nd.

Not only is the Super Bowl the most watched television event in the United States, the early February game will mark the beginning, in many ways, of a busy campaign season that will lead all the way up to the general election in November.

Despite the large $10 million payout, that investment will only get the president one 60-second spot, or two 30-second spots. Still, the ads are expected to run when viewership of the championship game is at its peak.

The Super Bowl ads will also air a day before the Iowa Democratic caucuses, which will allow the president to get high visibility at a time when the media will be focused almost exclusively on the Democrats.

The Republican National Committee and Trump’s reelection team, have raised a combined $463 million, and have nearly $200 million on hand.

President Trump has been no stranger advertising at sporting events. In October, the president’s reelection campaign ran an ad blasting the Democrats and touting his defeat of ISIS.

