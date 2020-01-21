Police: Driver Claims He Was Assaulted by Antonio Brown and His Trainer

According to reports, police are preparing to serve an arrest warrant on former Pittsburgh Steelers player Antonio Brown after an assault charge was filed against him.

The Hollywood, Florida, Police Department has apparently told TMZ that the former player was accused of assaulting a driver who works for a moving company. Police are now seeking a warrant to arrest Brown for the assault, the report says.

The initial news was broken by ESPN reporter Cameron Wolfe on Twitter in the late afternoon on Tuesday:

Hollywood police are investigating Antonio Brown for possible battery at his home today source told ESPN. There is still an active scene at Brown’s home as police determine if battery charges will be brought against him. As of now he has not been arrested. Story coming shortly. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 21, 2020

According to a follow-up report by TMZ Sports, Brown was not immediately arrested after the incident. However, a man allegedly with Brown at the time of the assault has been arrested and charged.

The Hollywood, Florida, police have repeatedly visited the Brown household because the former Patriots player has been in a constant feud with his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss.

Only last week, the police were called to Brown’s home when Kyriss appeared at the house to take the couple’s children to school. Brown accused the woman of trying to steal a car from him.

Police were also sent last month when the couple began fighting outside the residence as Brown served Kyriss an eviction notice. Also, Brown’s agent issued a warning that if he didn’t seek help he would have to find a new agent.

Brown was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders last year, however, he was cut by Oakland before he ever played a game there. Brown was next signed by the New England Patriots. That, though, only lasted a short time when the Patriots dumped Brown after yet another woman accused him of harassment.

