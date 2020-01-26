Dallas Mavericks to Retire No. 24 in Tribute to Kobe Bryant

In the wake of the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Sunday, Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban has decided to retire the No. 24, Bryant’s old number, in tribute to the fallen legend.

“Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,” Cuban wrote in a statement.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were en route to a basketball game in Bryant’s helicopter when they crashed near Calabasas, California. All nine people on board were killed.

Cuban’s full statement:

We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father. Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick. Our hearts go out to all the lives lost and the families impacted by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere.

Several media embers and fans have speculated online, that the NBA is likely to retire Bryant’s number league-wide.

His career is no doubt worthy of such an honor.

As Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston writes, “The Laker legend left the sport as a five-time NBA Champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, the 2008 NBA MVP, an 18-time NBA All-Star, a four-time NBA All-Star Game MVP, a two-time scoring champion, a 15-time All-NBA selection, a 12-time defensive selection, and the youngest player in NBA history to reach a career high of 30,000 points.”

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and three other daughters — Natalia, Bianca, and their newborn Capri.

