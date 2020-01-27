A mural honoring the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna appeared Monday in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

The mural, located on Pickford Street and Vineyard Avenue, showed the smiling faces of Bryant, 41, and his daughter, 13, who both died tragically in a helicopter crash Sunday, according to ABC 7.

“Kobe & Gigi Forever Daddy’s Girl,” the text beside the images read.

Bryant and his daughter were traveling with a group to basketball practice at Mamba Academy when the incident occurred, according to TMZ.

“Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said a manifest for the helicopter listed nine people — eight passengers and a pilot. He said all nine people died in the crash,” NBC News reported.

Sunday, NBA legend Michael Jordan said he was “in shock,” adding that words could not describe the pain he felt over the tragic loss.

“He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply — and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball,” he stated.

Following news of the crash, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced his decision to retire jersey number 24, Bryant’s old number, in tribute to the beloved NBA legend.

His statement read:

Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick. Our hearts go out to all the lives lost and the families impacted by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere.

On Twitter Sunday afternoon, President Trump also offered his condolences to Bryant’s grieving family members:

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

“Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all!” he concluded.