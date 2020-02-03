Police: No Evidence for Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Assault Accusation

Philadelphia police announced on Monday that they will not pursue charges against Flyers mascot “Gritty” for the alleged assault of a child during a photoshoot.

After a full investigation by the South Detective Division, police do not believe Brandon Greenwell was the victim of physical assault, as alleged by his father Chris. “That investigation, which has been completed and is no longer active, determined that the actions of the individual portraying the Flyers’ mascot did not constitute physical assault as alleged,” Philly police said in a statement.

Greenwell had attempted to get “something special” from the team for his son after describing a photo op in which the popular mascot “took a running start,” and then “punched [Brandon] as hard as he could.” When his complaint produced no result, Greenwell pursued formal charges with the Philly police.

The Philadelphia Flyers released a statement in response to the conclusion of the investigation:

We are pleased that the Philadelphia Police Department concluded there was no merit to the alleged claim. The police department’s statement confirms our thorough internal investigation that found no evidence of the described actions ever having taken place.

“I respect the police’s decision, but I stand by what my son told me and what I saw, and I just want to put this behind me,” Greenwell told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Any parent would have done the same if they were in the same situation.”