Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland: ‘I Want to Go See What the White House is Like!’

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland is fired up about going to the White House and he’s letting everyone know it.

The TMZ cameras caught up with Breeland in New York City and asked the Super Bowl champ whether he planned to attend the White House celebration.

“Why would I not [go], man?!” Breeland asked. “It’s an experience that everybody, every kid would want to go to.”

“I want to go see what the White House is like!” he added.

Breeland’s head coach, Andy Reid, was asked about visiting the White House immediately following the Super Bowl, and said he would make the trip.

“I mean, I’ll be there,” Reid said. “I’ll be there. If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor, I think.”

If the Chiefs are invited to the White House, Andy Reid plans to be there. pic.twitter.com/0gCZV9A40k — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 3, 2020

“A congratulatory trip to the White House was a longstanding tradition for any team following either a league title or national championship,” Yahoo Sports reports. “That tradition, though, has shifted significantly since Trump took office.”

While some NFL teams have resisted going to the White House for political reasons, most notably the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, who had their invite revoked after at least a score of players refused to attend, many recent champions have made the trip.

The LSU Tigers recently visited the White House after their CFP National Championship win this year, and the Clemson Tigers made the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue the year before.

Two of Breeland’s teammates, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu, have also said they will make the White House trip.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn